April 30 (UPI) -- 21 Savage released on Friday a new music video for his song Spiral, which hails from upcoming horror sequel Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The rapper is trapped and hanging upside down in a straitjacket in the clip, which also features footage from the film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

21 Savage also performs the song from a creepy butcher shop.

"Spiral" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal and YouTube Music.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is coming to theaters on May 14. Rock portrays detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks who is on the case after a criminal mastermind starts copying Jigsaw by placing victims into gruesome traps.

Darren Lynn Bousamn, who directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, is helming the film. Jigsaw writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger wrote the script, based on a story suggested by Rock.