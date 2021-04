Members of Coldplay, left to right, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Chris Martin, and Will Champion answer questions at a press conference for the Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Coldplay will release its first new single since 2019, "Higher Power," produced by songwriter-producer Max Martin, next Friday.

Coldplay made the announcement of the song's release on May 7 in a tweet Thursday.

Advertisement Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It's out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & jhttps://t.co/f26MzzGUxO pic.twitter.com/f79RioWmSf— Coldplay (@coldplay) April 29, 2021

There was a photo of the CD single cover attached to the tweet, which included symbols it had teased last week from a mysterious website alienradio.fm that fans used to decipher the song title and release date from letter-like symbols.

There was a photo of the CD single cover attached to the tweet, which included symbols it had teased last week from a mysterious website alienradio.fm that fans used to decipher the song title and release date from letter-like symbols.

The tweet also included a link to pre-order the single on its website and a link to the premiere of their last album, Everyday Life, broadcast around the world live at the Amman Citadel, Jordan, on November 22, 2019.