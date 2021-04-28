April 28 (UPI) -- Dave Grohl of the Foofighters appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to discuss his new documentary What Drives Us, which features interviews with over two dozen rockstars about their early days on the road.

"The advantage when I have when interviewing musicians is that we speak the same language," he said. "Except for Steven (Tyler). That's another planet."

Advertisement

The film includes interviews with members of U2, Aerosmith, Metallica, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"We talked to each other about shared experiences," said Grohl. "It all really does come from the same place."

On the show, Grohl talked about the old red van that the Foo Fighters chose to tour in.

"When the Foo Fighters started as a band, it was important to us that it felt real," he said. "We felt more comfortable doing it this way because that's the way we've always done it."

"When you begin with something like an old van and your friends, it lays this foundation for everything that comes next," he added. "It makes you appreciate all of the rewards that come after that. We would sleep in that van every night on top of our equipment."

Grohl shared his experiences as a child listening to bands like The Beatles, Kiss, and Rush. As a teenager he listened to punk rock music and started making records.

"By the time I was 12, I was in a neighborhood bank. By the time I was 15, I made my first record with a punk rock band. By the time I was 17, I made my first LP," he said.

Grohl's daughter Violet joined him on set to perform a song that he recorded with her for the documentary. He explained that after finding a long lost relative who goes by the name of DJ Bonebrake, he wanted to record a song with him.

"I thought, 'Who better to sing it than my daughter Violet?'" Grohl said. "It's the first time she and I have recorded together just the two of us. I'm so proud of it."

Grohl also mentioned a project he did with his mother Virginia Grohl. They interviewed parents of artists like Dr. Dre and Pharrell for a documentary called Cradle to the Stage.

"What she found in these interviews is that there are really strong parallels in all of these relationships between the parent and the artist," he said. "At some point, the musicians decide, 'This is what I am and this is what I'm going to do.' And then it's the parents' job to show love and facilitate whatever they can do to help their kids follow their passions."

What Drives Us will premiere Friday on the Coda collection on Amazon Prime.