April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up to release its new single.

The K-pop group shared a release schedule for the English-language song, titled "Butter," on Wednesday.

BTS will release a teaser poster and a first concept clip for "Butter" on Saturday. The group will then share new concept clips May 3, 4 and 5.

BTS will release a first teaser photo for the single May 9, followed by additional teaser photos May 11, 12 and 13. The group will share another teaser photo May 16.

On May 18, BTS will share a music video teaser for "Butter" before releasing the single and the full music video May 21.

BTS announced "Butter" on Monday. The song is the group's second English-language single following "Dynamite," released in August.

BTS will release "Butter" ahead of McDonald's introducing a special BTS-themed meal May 26. The meal will be available until June 20.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released its fifth studio album, Be, in November.