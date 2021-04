Lana Del Rey attends the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey will release a new album in July.

The 35-year-old singer announced Tuesday that she will release the album Blue Banisters on July 4.

"BLUE BANISTERS Album out July 4," she wrote on Instagram.

Del Rey previously announced the new record Rock Candy Sweet, slated for release June 1. She announced Rock Candy Sweet the day after the release of her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, released March 19.

It is unknown if Rock Candy Sweet is another new album or the title of a single from Blue Banisters.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club features the singles "Let Me Love You Like a Woman," "Chemtrails Over the Country Club," "White Dress" and "Tulsa Jesus Freak." Del Rey preemptively defended the album's cover in January.

In addition to releasing new music, Del Rey will perform at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in September. The Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator will headline the festival.