The band Garbage (from left, Steve Marker, Butch Vig, Shirley Manson and Duke Erikson) is getting political with their upcoming album "No Gods No Masters." Photo courtesy of Maria Jose Govea

April 28 (UPI) -- Garbage released the single and accompanying music video for "No Gods No Masters" on Wednesday. The song is the title track from their forthcoming album, out June 11.

In a press release, lead singer Shirley Manson said the album will be political and touch on climate change, Black Lives Matter, and the Me Too movement. In "No Gods No Masters," Manson sings about being kind and good, and tells listeners, "Don't be scared."

Advertisement

"This song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking," Manson said in a statement.

The video shows Garbage performing in front of a building facade with a neon sign reading "No Gods No Masters." Occasional images of figures in robes, and Manson on a crucifix, intercut with the performance.

The press release added that Manson was inspired by a trip to Santiago, Chile where she witnessed protests in the city.

Garbage also released the full tracklist for No Gods No Masters. The song titles are 'The Men Who Rule the World,' 'The Creeps,' 'Uncomfortably Me,' 'Wolves,' 'Waiting for God,' 'Godhead,' 'Anonymous XXX,' 'A Woman Destroyed,' 'Flipping the Bird,' 'No Gods No Masters' and 'This City Will Kill You.'

A deluxe edition out June 12 adds eight more tracks including covers of "Starman" and "Because the Night."

Garbage debuted with their self-titled 1995 album which spawned hit singles "Only Happy When It Rains" and "Stupid Girl." No Gods No Masters is their seventh album. The band also recorded the title song for the 1999 James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough.