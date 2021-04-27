April 27 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish announced on Instagram Tuesday that she will be releasing her second studio album titled Happier Than Ever on July 30.

"This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish said alongside what appears to be the cover of the album, which features the singer with a new blonde hairstyle.

"I can't even tell you. I've never felt so much love for a project that I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel," she continued before stating that a new song from the album will be released on Thursday.

Eilish previously teased the title track from the upcoming album on Instagram.

The 19-year-old released her debut album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019. The project contained the hit single "Bad Guy."

Eilish won Record of the Year for her song "Everything I Wanted" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March.