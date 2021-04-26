Members of K-pop boy band BTS present a purple-colored gift box to South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the inaugural Youth Day event in September 2020. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA

April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will be releasing a new English-language track titled "Butter" on May 21.

Big Hit Music, the group's record label, and Columbia Records, made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

Big Hit Music released a short animated video of a heart-shaped piece of butter sliding until the release date appears.

"Butter" will be BTS' second English-language track after the singers released "Dynamite" in August 2020.

"Dynamite" appeared on BTS' latest album Be. A new version of Be titled Be Essential Edition was released in February with additional material.

"Butter" will be released right before McDonald's introduces a BTS-themed meal on May 26. The meal, which will be available until June 20, will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.