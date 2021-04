The Weeknd attends the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2016. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande attends the Billboard Women in Music event in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande attends the Grammy Awards in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd released an animated music video for his song "Save Your Tears (Remix)" with Ariana Grande. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is back with a new music video.

The 31-year-old singer released an animated music video Friday for his song "Save Your Tears (Remix)" with Ariana Grande.

Advertisement

The video shows an animated version of The Weeknd assemble an Ariana Grande doll at a house in the desert.

The animated video was directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink.

The original version of "Save Your Tears" appears on The Weeknd's fourth studio album, After Hours, released in March 2020.

The Weeknd has released other After Hours remixes, including "Blinding Lights" with RosalĂ­a and "In Your Eyes" with Doja Cat.

The Weeknd and Grande previously collaborated on Grande's song "Love Me Harder," from her 2014 album, My Everything, and "Off the Table," from her 2020 album, Positions.

Prior to "Save Your Tears (Remix)," Grande last appeared on Demi Lovato's song "Met Him Last Night."