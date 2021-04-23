April 23 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is back with a new music video.

The 31-year-old singer released an animated music video Friday for his song "Save Your Tears (Remix)" with Ariana Grande.

The video shows an animated version of The Weeknd assemble an Ariana Grande doll at a house in the desert.

The animated video was directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink.

The original version of "Save Your Tears" appears on The Weeknd's fourth studio album, After Hours, released in March 2020.

The Weeknd has released other After Hours remixes, including "Blinding Lights" with Rosalía and "In Your Eyes" with Doja Cat.

The Weeknd and Grande previously collaborated on Grande's song "Love Me Harder," from her 2014 album, My Everything, and "Off the Table," from her 2020 album, Positions.

Prior to "Save Your Tears (Remix)," Grande last appeared on Demi Lovato's song "Met Him Last Night."