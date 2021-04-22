April 22 (UPI) -- Les McKeown, lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, died Tuesday at age 65. McKeown's wife Keiko and son Jubei posted a statement on Les's Twitter account Thursday.

"Leslie died suddenly at home," the statement read. "We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss."

Advertisement

The band also posted condolences to the McKeown family on Thursday.

We are saddened by the news of Leslie McKeown's death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Peko and his son Jubei, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Leslie. pic.twitter.com/TkmBNgNMaP— Bay City Rollers Official (@thebcrofficial) April 22, 2021

Bay City Rollers is a Scottish pop band founded in 1966 by Alan and Derek Longmuir with their cousin Neil Porteous. McKeown joined the band as lead singer in 1973.

Hit Bay City Rollers songs with McKeown on vocals include "Remember (Sha-La-La-La)," "Shang-a-Lang" and "Summerlove Sensation." McKeown left the band in 1978.

McKeown released solo albums from 1979 - 1993. His last release was a 2016 compilation The Lost Songs. These included songs McKeown wrote for Bay City Rollers but they did not record them.

Bay City Rollers welcomed McKeown back for reunion shows, according to Billboard. McKeown had tweeted about upcoming Bay City Roller shows as recently as Saturday.