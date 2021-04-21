April 21 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Karol G and Anuel AA have ended their engagement.

The 30-year-old Colombian singer, born Carolina Navarro, and 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer and rapper, born Emmanuel Santiago, confirmed their split Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Anuel AA said in an Instagram Live video that he and Karol G broke up about four months ago. Anuel AA said there's no bad blood and denied that either party cheated.

Karol G responded in a statement in Spanish on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you all for joining us in our crazy antic. The love we felt from everyone during these almost three years was unmatched and incredible and to vibrate together with you was magical," Karol G said, as translated by Hola! magazine.

"I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything we lived, grew and learned together is infinite," she added.

Reports of Karol G and Anuel AA's split started circulating in March.

Karol G and Anuel AA met in 2018, according to Entertainment Tonight. The pair confirmed their relationship in January 2019 and announced their engagement that April.

Karol G released her third studio album, KG0516, in March. The album features the song "Location" with Anuel AA and J Balvin.