April 20 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wheein is back with a new music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a special music video for the song "Trash" featuring pH-1 on Tuesday.

The video shows Wheein singing into a microphone and dancing. At one point, Wheein tips over a cart filled with pastel-colored balls as "System Failure" flashes on the screen.

"Trash" appears on Wheein's debut solo EP, Redd, released last week. The mini album also features the title track "Water Color" and the songs "Ohoo," "Butterfly" featuring G.Soul, "Spring Time," "No Thanks" and the English version of "Water Color."

Wheein released a performance video for "Trash" on Saturday. The video features pH-1 and also shows Wheein performing with a group of backup dancers.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Travel in November.