April 20 (UPI) -- Wyatt Pike has released a song in the wake of his exit from American Idol.

The 19-year-old singer released the original song "Friday Nights" on Monday following his abrupt departure from American Idol Season 19.

"Friday Nights" is available on streaming platforms. Pike also shared a video for the song that shows him singing and playing acoustic guitar at home.

"As promised, here's a video of my tune 'Friday Nights'! I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy!" he wrote on Instagram.

Fellow American Idol alums Franklin Boone and Nick Merico showed their support for Pike in the comments.

"Love your voice bro, to the top my friend!" Merico wrote.

Pike broke his silence on Instagram last week after dropping out of American Idol.

"I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life," he said. "Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support... do stick around for more musical things soon!"

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest had announced Pike's exit in the April 12 episode of the reality singing competition series.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," Seacrest said. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."

Pike shared new photos from his hometown of Park City, Utah, on Sunday.

"last couple days back home in UT! feels good. 'Friday Nights' video for you tomorrow :)," he wrote.