April 20 (UPI) -- Songwriter Jim Steinman died Monday, according to the Connecticut state medical examiner. Variety and TMZ confirmed with the medical examiner.
According to TMZ, a medical emergency was called to Steinman's home at 3:30 a.m. EDT. The death was considered sudden. Steinman was 73.
Steinman was a musical theater songwriter who found rock n' roll success when he wrote all seven songs for the Meat Loaf album Bat Out of Hell. The 1977 album bears the credit "songs by Jim Steinman."
Meat Loaf's follow-up was complicated due to the singer losing his voice. Steinman released his own album, Bad for Good, in 1981.
Also in 1981, Meat Loaf released the album Dead Ringer, featuring Steinman songs. Neither 1981 album was a success.
Steinman would also write songs for Bonnie Tyler, including her hits "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero." Steinman wrote Air Supply's hit "Making Love (Out of Nothing at All)" and produced Pandora's Box's 1989 album, Original Sin, writing many of their songs too.
Meat Loaf and Steinman reteamed for the 1993 sequel album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell. Back Into Hell was also comprised entirely of "songs by Jim Steinman."
New hits from "Bat II" included "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" and "Objects In the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are." The album also included three songs Steinman had recorded on Bad For Good: "Rock n' Roll Dreams Come Through," "Out of the Frying Pan (And Into the Fire)" and "Lost Boys and Golden Girls."
Meat Loaf's 1995 album, Welcome to the Neighborhood, included only two Steinman songs, "Left In the Dark" also from Bad For Good, and "Original Sin" from the Pandora's Box album. Taylor Dayne also recorded a version of "Original Sin" for the 1994 movie The Shadow.
Steinman and Meat Loaf parted ways again on the 2006 album Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose. The album is a mix of Steinman songs and songs by other writers and producers. Meat Loaf covers Celine Dion's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" on Bat III, which Steinman gave to Dion.
The 2016 Meat Loaf album Braver Than We Are again features all Steinman songs, including some from Steinman's German musical Tanz der Vampire (Dance of the Vampire).
In 2017, the play Bat Out of Hell: The Musical opened in London and Toronto. The jukebox musical features songs Steinman wrote for Meat Loaf, plus "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and "Making Love (Out of Nothing At All)." Although a touring production was cancelled, the play opened off-Broadway in New York.
Notable deaths of 2021
Idriss Deby
President Idriss Deby (L) and first lady Hinda Deby greet the press as they arrive at the White House for a State Dinner on behalf of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., on August 5, 2014. The leader of Chad died from injuries
he received during a fight with insurgents on the battlefield on April 20 at the age of 68. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Walter Mondale
Democratic Senate candidate Walter Mondale addresses supporters while he and those in attendance await the results of his Seante bid in Saint Paul, Minn., on November 5, 2002. Mondale, the former Vice President to President Jimmy Carter, died
on April 19 at the age of 93. Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/UPI | License Photo
Helen McCrory
Helen McCrory attends the premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in London, on December 16, 2015. The actress, best known for her roles in "Peaky Blinders" and "Harry Potter," died
at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer. Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo
Bernie Madoff
Bernard "Bernie" Madoff leaves Federal Court after a hearing where U.S. prosecutors persuaded a judge to end his house arrest for supposedly violating his bail conditions in New York City, on January 14, 2009. Madoff, who operated a $50 billion Ponzi-scheme, died
on April 14 at the age of 82. (UPI Photo/Monika Graff) | License Photo
Joe Sirvano
Actor Joe Sirvano, best known for his role in "The Sopranos," died
on April 12 at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer. Photo courtesy of ATA Management
DMX
DMX announces being signed to Sony Urban Music/Columbia Records and the upcoming release of his 6th solo album at a press conference at Sony Music Studios in New York on January 13, 2006. The rapper and actor died at age 50
on April 9. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Prince Philip
Great Britain's Prince Philip sits in the royal box with Queen Elizabeth after they arrive at Woodbine Racetrack for the Queen's Plate Stakes horse races near Toronto, Ontario, July 4, 2010. The longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch died April 9
at age 99. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo
Anne Beatts
Former "Saturday Night Live" writer Anne Beatts participates in a panel discussion November 21, 2010, at the Vancouver Film School. The writer and professor died April 7
at the age of 74. File Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Film School/Flickr
Rep. Alcee Hastings
Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks as The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe commemorating the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on November 4, 2009. The congressman, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, died
on April 6 at the age of 84. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
G. Gordon Liddy
G. Gordon Liddy sits in the Arizona delegates section during the Republican National Convention in New York City, on September 2, 2004. Liddy, known best for engineering the bungled break-in that led to the Watergate scandal, died
on March 30 at the age of 90. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Larry McMurtry
Writers Diana Ossana won Best Adapted Screenplay for "Brokeback Mountain" at the Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 5, 2006. McMurtry, an Oscar and Pulitzer-prize winning novelist and screenwriter, died
on March 26 at the age of 84. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, on September 10, 2016. The actress, best known for her matriarch role in "Arrested Development," died
on March 25 at the age of 80. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
George Segal
George Segal arrives for Betty White's 89th birthday party at Le Cirque in New York City, on January 18, 2011. The actor, best known for his roles in "The Goldbergs," and "Just Shoot Me!," died
on March 24 at the age of 87. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Glynn Lunney (second from left), who died
March 19, is shown standing at the flight director's console, viewing the Gemini-10 flight display in the Mission Control in 1966 at Kennedy Space Center. Also shown are William C. Schneider (L to R), the mission director; Christopher C. Kraft Jr., Manned Spacecraft Center director of flight operations; and Charles W. Mathews, manager of the Gemini Program Office. Photo courtesy of NASA
"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler
"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler (L) and challenger Sugar Ray Leonard ham it up prior to a news conference in Boston on November 18, 1986 promoting their fight scheduled for April 6, 1987 in Las Vegas. Hagler, the former undisputed world middleweight champion, died
on March 14 at the age of 66. Photo by Alan Altman/UPI | License Photo
Vernon Jordan
From left to right, Ann Jordan, her husband Vernon Jordan, and Buffy Cafritz, arrive for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2016. Jordan, a renowned civil rights icon and former adviser to President Bill Clinton, died
on March 2 at the age of 85. Pool Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo
Irv Cross
Irv Cross, former professional football player, speaks out against the current NFL retirement system and its lack of adequate pension, health and disability benefits for former NFL players, in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2011. Cross, the first Black person in history to work as a full-time sports analyst on national TV, died
on March 1, at the age of 81. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rush Limbaugh
Conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh (L) gives as thumbs up after being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by first lady Melania Trump during President Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020. Limbaugh died
on February 17, at the age of 70. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Johnny Pacheco
Johnny Pacheco take part in ceremonies on April 11, 2006, announcing the Latin Grammy Awards will be held for the first time ever in New York City. The co-founder of Latin music label Fania Records, died
on February 16 at the age of 85. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Larry Flynt
Larry Flynt appears at the Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas on January 11, 2008. The Hustler publisher died
February 10 at the age of 78. Photo by Daniel Gluskoter/UPI | License Photo
Marty Schottenheimer
San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer watches from the sideline as the Chargers beat the Broncos 48-20, in San Diego, on December 10, 2006. The NFL icon who won 200 games as head coach, died
on February 9 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, at the age of 77. Photo by Earl S. Cryer/UPI | License Photo
Mary Wilson
Mary Wilson arrives at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, on February 17, 2012. The Motown legend, known for being a founding member of The Supremes with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, died
on February 8, at the age of 76. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo
George Shultz
Former Secretary of State George Shultz listens to a speaker at a centenary celebration in San Francisco, on April 18, 2006. Shultz, who was also a distinguished fellow and professor at Stanford University, died
on February 7 at the age of 100. Terry Schmitt) | License Photo
Leon Spinks
Leon Spinks, former heavyweight boxing champion smiles as he watches a fight between him and Muhammad Ali during Enshrinement ceremonies for the Class of 2015 of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in St. Louis, on September 17, 2015. Spinks died
after a battle with prostate cancer on February 7 at the age of 67. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Ron Wright
Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, died
on February 7 at 67, after battling lung cancer and contracting COVID-19. He is the first member of congress to die from the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of the U.S. House of Representatives/Wikimedia Commons
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer waves to the crowd during his hand & footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles on March 27, 2015. The actor, best known for his role in "The Sound of Music," died
on February 5 at the age of 91. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hal Holbrook
Cast member Hal Holbrook attends the premiere of "Planes: Fire & Rescue" in Los Angeles, on July 15, 2014. The actor, best known for his role of Mark Twain in a one-man show, died
on February 2 at the age of 95. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Diamond
Dustin Diamond poses for a photo at the Chiller Theatre Expo at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, N.J., on October 27, 2012. The actor, best known for his role as Samuel "Screech" Powers in "Saved by the Bell," died
on February 1 at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer. Photo by Rob DiCaterino/Flickr
Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2019. The actor died
January 27 at the age of 96. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman attends the premiers of Starz's television series "American Gods" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2017. The actor died
January 26 at the age of 94. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Larry King
Television and radio host Larry King is seen in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on December 1, 2016. The broadcaster died
January 23 at the age of 87. File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI | License Photo
Hank Aaron
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waves to fans before he presents the Hank Aaron Award to Giancarlo Stanton in San Francisco, on October 25, 2014. Aaron, also known as "Hammerin' Hank," died
on January 22 at the age of 86. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Phil Spector
Music producer Phil Spector (L), charged with fatally shooting actress Lana Clarkson, departs after appearing for a pretrial hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, on October 27, 2005. Spector died
of natural causes while incarcerated, for second-degree murder charges, on January 16 at the age of 81. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Joanne Rogers
Tom Hanks (L and Joanne Rogers, widow of Mr. Rogers, shares a laugh at the Rally for Peace in Point State Park in Pittsburgh, on November 9, 2018. Rogers, who continued the work of supporting children and families following her husband's death, died
on January 14 at the age of 92. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Siegfried Fischbacher
Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy, arrive at the premiere of the Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil, at the Mirage in Las Vegas, on July 2, 2006. Siegfried, known as the magician in their act, died
on January 14 following a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 81. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Tommy Lasorda
Tommy Lasorda throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the National League Championship Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, on October 15, 2013. The legendary Dodgers manager died
on January 8 at age 93. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
Dearon 'Deezer D' Thompson
Deezer D (R), greets St. Louis Cardinals fan Jon Kempker on the field, prior to a game with the New York Mets in St. Louis, on June 19, 1999. The actor, known for his role in "ER," died
of a suspected heart attack on January 8 at age 55. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Tanya Roberts
Tanya Roberts (L) and co-star Roger Moore discuss their James Bond film "A View to a Kill," at a press conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 1985. Roberts, known for roles as a Bond Girl and "That '70s Show," died
on January 4 at age 65. Photo by Lloyd Francis/UPI | License Photo