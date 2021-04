Steven Soderbergh arrives for the North American premiere of "The Laundromat" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lil Rel Howery arrives for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ariana DeBose arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Junket in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Diane Warren arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Leslie Odom, Jr. (L,) pictured with Renee Elise Goldsberry, will perform during next weekend's Oscars pre-show on ABC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren have been booked to perform the five nominated original songs in their entirety for Oscars: Into the Spotlight.

One performance will be recorded in Iceland, while the other four will be taped at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The 90-minute special will air on ABC and lead into the 93rd Oscars ceremony April 25.

The pre-show is being hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery.

"We've come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event," producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a joint statement Friday.

"Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you'll miss something really unexpected and fun."

Nominated in the Best Original Song category are "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of FireSaga; "Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); and "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami."