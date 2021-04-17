April 17 (UPI) -- Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren have been booked to perform the five nominated original songs in their entirety for Oscars: Into the Spotlight.

One performance will be recorded in Iceland, while the other four will be taped at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The 90-minute special will air on ABC and lead into the 93rd Oscars ceremony April 25.

The pre-show is being hosted by Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery.

"We've come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event," producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a joint statement Friday.

"Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you'll miss something really unexpected and fun."

Nominated in the Best Original Song category are "Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of FireSaga; "Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); and "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami."