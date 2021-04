Carrie Underwood will be performing at the ACM Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chris Stapleton (R) and his wife Morgane Stapleton attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maren Morris leads all artists with six nominations at the ACM Awards, along with Chris Stapleton. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mickey Guyton attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2019. She will co-host the show with Keith Urban. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keith Urban will be hosting the 56th annual ACM Awards, along with Mickey Guyton. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place Sunday on CBS.

Keith Urban is hosting the ACM Awards for the second year in a row and will be joined by Mickey Guyton.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees with six nominations each. Jimmie Allen has already won New Male Artist of the Year and Gabby Barrett has won New Female Artist of the Year.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: CBS

Online: The ceremony will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+

Presenters: Dolly Parton, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown, Amy Grant, Leslie Jordan, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker and Clay Walker will be presenting awards.

Performers: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Urban, Guyton, Morris, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, The War and Treaty, CeCe Winans and Chris Young will be performing.

Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 Kane Brown

Never Will Ashley McBryde

Skeletons Brothers Osborne

Starting Over Chris Stapleton