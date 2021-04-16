April 16 (UPI) -- The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place Sunday on CBS.
Keith Urban is hosting the ACM Awards for the second year in a row and will be joined by Mickey Guyton.
The ceremony will be broadcast live from three venues in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees with six nominations each. Jimmie Allen has already won New Male Artist of the Year and Gabby Barrett has won New Female Artist of the Year.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Network: CBS
Online: The ceremony will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+
Presenters: Dolly Parton, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown, Amy Grant, Leslie Jordan, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker and Clay Walker will be presenting awards.
Performers: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Urban, Guyton, Morris, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, The War and Treaty, CeCe Winans and Chris Young will be performing.
Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Eric Church
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Female Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
Album of the Year
Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 Kane Brown
Never Will Ashley McBryde
Skeletons Brothers Osborne
Starting Over Chris Stapleton