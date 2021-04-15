Red Velvet celebrated after their music video for "Russian Roulette" reached 200 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

April 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet has another music video with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Instagram after their video for "Russian Roulette" reached the milestone Thursday.

"Russian Roulette" is Red Velvet's third music video to pass 200 million views on YouTube, following "Bad Boy" and "Psycho."

Red Velvet released the "Russian Roulette" video in September 2016. The sports-themed video shows the members of Red Velvet playing catastrophic and lethal pranks on one another.

"Russian Roulette" appears on Red Velvet's EP of the same name. The mini album also features the songs "Lucky Girl," "Bad Dracula," "Sunny Afternoon," "Fool," "Some Love" and "My Dear."

Red Velvet last released a cover of BoA's song "Milky Way" in August.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.