April 15 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart announced Thursday that he will be releasing a five-LP vinyl box set, titled 1975-1978 on June 4.

The collection will contain Stewart's first four albums that he released under Warner Records that include 1975's Atlantic Crossing, 1976's A Night on the Town, 1977's Foot Loose & Fancy Free and 1978's Blondes Have More Fun.

The four albums will come with replica sleeves and will feature remastered sound.

The fifth LP titled Encores 1975-1978, will contain rare and unreleased studio outtakes from the four albums.

The box set is available for pre-order and retails for $119.98.

"It's extraordinary for me to look back on this era of my career. I think fans will enjoy experiencing these songs on vinyl. I know I did," Stewart said in a statement.