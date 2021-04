Rod Stewart (R) and his wife, Penny Lancaster, arrive at the 32nd anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball on October 2010. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rod Stewart (L) and Stevie Nicks perform in concert on April 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Rod Stewart (R) and his wife, Penny Lancaster, attend the "Glamour Women Of The Year Awards" on June 2011. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Rod Stewart performs during the 80th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 2012. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Rod Stewart (R) and his wife, Penny Lancaster, attend the 20th annual Race To Erase MS gala on April 2013. Stewart is releasing a vinyl box set on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart announced Thursday that he will be releasing a five-LP vinyl box set, titled 1975-1978 on June 4.

The collection will contain Stewart's first four albums that he released under Warner Records that include 1975's Atlantic Crossing, 1976's A Night on the Town, 1977's Foot Loose & Fancy Free and 1978's Blondes Have More Fun.

Advertisement

The four albums will come with replica sleeves and will feature remastered sound.

The fifth LP titled Encores 1975-1978, will contain rare and unreleased studio outtakes from the four albums.

The box set is available for pre-order and retails for $119.98.

"It's extraordinary for me to look back on this era of my career. I think fans will enjoy experiencing these songs on vinyl. I know I did," Stewart said in a statement.