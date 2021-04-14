April 14 (UPI) -- Liz Phair has announced that her first album in 11 years titled Soberish is set to be released on June 4 through Chrysalis Records.

Phair made the announcement on Wednesday alongside the release of her latest single, "Spanish Doors."

Advertisement

The track is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer and Pandora.

"Pushing past the table, spilling my drink/ Locked up in the bathroom, staring at the sink/ I don't want to see anybody I know/ I don't want to be anywhere that you and I used to go," Phair sings.

"I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time, but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you'll ever get the magic back," Phair said in a statement about "Spanish Doors."

Phair last released the album Funstyle in 2010. The musician said during an interview with UPI that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of Soberish and that staying indoors made music more difficult to pursue.

"I always thought the source of my creativity was me, but it's actually the people that I'm around, the circumstances I go into, the parties, the family, the relationships, all that out-life that I wasn't doing in 2020 is actually the source of it, and I just process it," she said.