April 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving a glimpse of its first animated film.

The K-pop group, Tomorrow X Together, released a trailer for the film, titled The Doom's Night, on Tuesday.

The preview shows the members of TXT take the stage in front of a crowd of cheering fans.

The video then switches to fantasy-inspired scenes that show the members using magical powers to combat an unnatural force. A 20-sided die is shown throughout the trailer.

The Doom's Night shares a name with the first part of TXT's music video for the song "Eternally," released in June.

The Doom's Night is slated for release April 18.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. The group last released the Japanese album Still Dreaming in January.