Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl (L) and his wife, Jordyn Blum, arrive at the Elton John Aids Foundation's 24th Annual Academy Awards viewing party on February 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Eddie Vedder (L) of Pearl Jam and his wife, Jill McCormick, arrive for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center gala on October 2017. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

J Balvin wins two awards at the Univision 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show on February 2020. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lopez performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve on December 2020. Pool Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | License Photo

Selena Gomez is hosting Global Citizen concert Vax Live, which promotes the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine distribution. Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are performing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is hosting Global Citizens' upcoming Vax Live concert, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World will promote the COVID-19 vaccine and call on world leaders to ensure that vaccines will be available to everyone globally.

The event will air across ABC, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. Fox will also broadcast the concert on the same day at 11 p.m. EDT.

YouTube will present an extended version of the concert that will run 90 minutes. The extended version will include an additional performance by NCT 127 and appearances by YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys.

The show will be pre-taped at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

We are so excited to announce #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World, hosted by @selenagomez! Together, we'll call for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all and watch performances from the world's biggest stars! Tune in Saturday, May 8: https://t.co/x2FOKjSy8G pic.twitter.com/RUqNMol7qC— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 13, 2021

"I'm honored to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitable and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it," Gomez said in a statement.