April 13 (UPI) -- Mick Jagger of the Rollings Stones has joined forces with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a new track inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic titled "Eazy Sleazy."

Jagger released a music video of himself and Grohl performing the song virtually on his official YouTube page on Tuesday.

The rock legend plays guitar and sings the lyrics, while Grohl plays the drums, bass and guitar.

"I wanted to share this song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you Dave Grohl @foofighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this - hope you all enjoy 'Eazy Sleazy,'" Jagger said on Twitter.

"It's hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir @MickJagger means to me. It's beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier......and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!" Grohl said on the official Foo Fighters Twitter account.

The Foo Fighters will be performing at Global Citizens' upcoming Vax Live concert, which will promote the COVID-19 vaccine and call on world leaders to ensure that vaccines will be available to everyone globally.

Selena Gomez is hosting the event with Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, J Balvin and H.E.R also set to perform.