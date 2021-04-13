April 13 (UPI) -- The 2021 ASCAP Pop Music Awards announced its winners on Tuesday, with The Weeknd winning Songwriter of the Year.

The Pop Music Awards, which honors songwriters and publishers, is held annually by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. The winners were announced virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Weeknd also took home two most-performed song awards for "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless." The singer is now a 13-time ASCAP Awards winner.

Post Malone's "Circles" won Song of the Year. The award goes to ASCAP members Louis Bell, Kaan Günesberk and Billy Walsh along with publishers Nyan King Music, Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Warner Chappell Music won Publisher of the Year. The publisher released hit songs such as "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez and "Rockstar" by DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich.

The full list of winners can be found on the official ASCAP website.