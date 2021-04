The Weeknd appears backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone performs on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2019. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl LV on February 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd was named Songwriter of the Year at the 2021 ASCAP Pop Music Awards. Post Malone's "Circles" won Song of the Year. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The 2021 ASCAP Pop Music Awards announced its winners on Tuesday, with The Weeknd winning Songwriter of the Year.

The Pop Music Awards, which honors songwriters and publishers, is held annually by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. The winners were announced virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The Weeknd also took home two most-performed song awards for "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless." The singer is now a 13-time ASCAP Awards winner.

Post Malone's "Circles" won Song of the Year. The award goes to ASCAP members Louis Bell, Kaan G├╝nesberk and Billy Walsh along with publishers Nyan King Music, Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Warner Chappell Music won Publisher of the Year. The publisher released hit songs such as "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez and "Rockstar" by DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich.

The full list of winners can be found on the official ASCAP website.