April 12 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is going on tour in 2022.

The 27-year-old singer and rapper announced a new North American tour Monday following his first appearance on WrestleMania.

Advertisement

After teaming up with Damian Priest agains The Miz and John Morrison, Bad Bunny announced the dates for his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour, named after his album of the same name.

The tour begins Feb. 9, 2022, in Denver and ends April 1 in Miami. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. EDT.

Bad Bunny released El Último Tour Del Mundo in November. The album features the singles "Dakiti," "Yo Visto Asi," "Booker T" and "La Noche de Anoche."

Here is the full list of dates for Bad Bunny's El Último Tour Del Mundo tour:

Feb. 9, 2022 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Feb. 11 - El Paso, Texas, at Utep Don Haskins Center

Feb. 13 - Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena

Feb. 16 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Feb. 18 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

Feb. 23 - San Diego, at Pechanga Arena

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center

Feb. 25 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum

Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

March 1 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

March 5 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 6 - Phoenix, at Phoenix Suns Arena

March 10 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

March 14 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 16 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

March 18 - Newark, at Prudential Center

March 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

March 22 - Boston, at TD Garden

March 23 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

March 25 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

March 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

March 27 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

March 29 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

April 1 - Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena