April 12 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny is going on tour in 2022.
The 27-year-old singer and rapper announced a new North American tour Monday following his first appearance on WrestleMania.
After teaming up with Damian Priest agains The Miz and John Morrison, Bad Bunny announced the dates for his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour, named after his album of the same name.
The tour begins Feb. 9, 2022, in Denver and ends April 1 in Miami. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. EDT.
Bad Bunny released El Último Tour Del Mundo in November. The album features the singles "Dakiti," "Yo Visto Asi," "Booker T" and "La Noche de Anoche."
Here is the full list of dates for Bad Bunny's El Último Tour Del Mundo tour:
Feb. 9, 2022 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Feb. 11 - El Paso, Texas, at Utep Don Haskins Center
Feb. 13 - Hidalgo, Texas, at Payne Arena
Feb. 16 - Houston, at Toyota Center
Feb. 18 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center
Feb. 23 - San Diego, at Pechanga Arena
Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center
Feb. 25 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum
Feb. 28 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
March 1 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
March 5 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 6 - Phoenix, at Phoenix Suns Arena
March 10 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
March 14 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
March 16 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
March 18 - Newark, at Prudential Center
March 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
March 22 - Boston, at TD Garden
March 23 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
March 25 - Washington, at Capital One Arena
March 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
March 27 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
March 29 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
April 1 - Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena