Carrie Underwood appears backstage at the 47th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Bieber arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rod Wave's "SoulFly" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

April 10 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's SoulFly is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Justin Bieber's Justice, followed by NF's Clouds (The Mixtape) at No. 3, Carrie Underwood's My Savior at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 7, Young Dolph & Key Glock's Dum and Dummer 2 at No. 8, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 9 and AJR's OK Orchestra at No. 10.