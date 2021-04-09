April 9 (UPI) -- London Grammar took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The indie pop band, consisting of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic "Dot" Major, discussed its upcoming album, Californian Soil, and performed during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

London Grammar will release Californian Soil, its third studio album, this month. On The Late Late Show, Reid confirmed she took control of the album and said recording brought them closer.

"I think it was kind of in the message and everything that I wanted to say. I think in doing so, I made myself very vulnerable," Reid said. "On this album I was like, I think we need to be really honest with each other and if I'm going to make myself that vulnerable, I need to be completely happy with everything we're doing."

"We're probably better friends now than we ever have been before," she added. "We're like family, and we can have a disagreement in the studio and then five minutes later making tea."

London Grammar then performed its song "How Does It Feel," which appears on Californian Soil. The band released a music video for the track in March.

Californian Soil also features the singles "Baby It's You," "Californian Soil" and "Lose Your Head." The album is slated for release April 16.