April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kyuhyun is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Coffee."

Advertisement

The teaser features actress Chae Soo-bin and actor Gong Myung as childhood friends who appear to have developed feelings for each other now that they are older.

Kyuhyun shared a first teaser for "Coffee" on Tuesday that shows Chae Soo-bin and Gong Myung's characters at school.

"Coffee" is part of Kyuhyun's 2021 Project: 季 series and will represent the season of spring. The series also consists of the summer-themed single "Dreaming," the fall-themed song "Daystar" and the winter-themed track "Moving On."

Kyuhyun will release the "Coffee" single and the full music video April 13.

Kyuhyun last released the single "Moving On" in January.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon and Ryeowook. The group released the album The Renaissance and a music video for the song "House Party" in March.