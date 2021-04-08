April 8 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall.
The 27-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Blessed & Free tour Thursday.
Brown will begin the venture Oct. 1 in Sacramento, Calif. He will perform shows across North America before ending the tour Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road will join Brown during the tour. Restless Road will open all shows on the tour, while Davis will open shows in 2021 and Rice will open shows in 2022.
Tickets go on sale April 16, with presale tickets available Thursday.
Brown last released the EP Mixtape, Vol. 1 in August. The EP features the singles "Cool Again," "Worldwide Beautiful," "Be Like That" and "Worship You."
Here's the full list of dates for Brown's Blessed & Free tour:
Oct. 1 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden T Center
Oct. 2 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center
Oct. 8 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Arena
Oct. 10 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Oct. 14 - Oklahoma City, at Chesapeake Energy Center
Oct. 15 - Houston, at Toyota Center
Oct. 16 - San Antonio, at AT&T Center
Oct. 17 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center
Oct. 22 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center
Oct. 23 - Memphis, at FedEx Forum
Oct. 24 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Nov. 4 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Nov. 6 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 21 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Dec. 2 - Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena
Dec. 3 - Orlando, at Amway Center
Dec. 4 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Jan. 6, 2022 - Indianapolis, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Jan. 7 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena
Jan. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 14 - Boston, at TD Garden
Jan. 15 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden
Jan. 20 - Milwaukee, at Fiserv Forum
Jan. 21 - Minneapolis, at Target Center
Jan. 22 - Chicago, at United Center
Jan. 27 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Jan. 28 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 30 - San Francisco, at Chase Center
Feb. 3 - Phoenix, at Phoenix Suns Arena
Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena