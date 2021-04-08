April 8 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall.

The 27-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Blessed & Free tour Thursday.

Brown will begin the venture Oct. 1 in Sacramento, Calif. He will perform shows across North America before ending the tour Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road will join Brown during the tour. Restless Road will open all shows on the tour, while Davis will open shows in 2021 and Rice will open shows in 2022.

Tickets go on sale April 16, with presale tickets available Thursday.

Brown last released the EP Mixtape, Vol. 1 in August. The EP features the singles "Cool Again," "Worldwide Beautiful," "Be Like That" and "Worship You."

Here's the full list of dates for Brown's Blessed & Free tour:

Oct. 1 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden T Center

Oct. 2 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center

Oct. 8 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 9 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Arena

Oct. 10 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Oct. 14 - Oklahoma City, at Chesapeake Energy Center

Oct. 15 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Oct. 16 - San Antonio, at AT&T Center

Oct. 17 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 22 - New Orleans, at Smoothie King Center

Oct. 23 - Memphis, at FedEx Forum

Oct. 24 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Nov. 6 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 21 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Dec. 2 - Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena

Dec. 3 - Orlando, at Amway Center

Dec. 4 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Jan. 6, 2022 - Indianapolis, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jan. 7 - Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 8 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena

Jan. 13 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 14 - Boston, at TD Garden

Jan. 15 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

Jan. 20 - Milwaukee, at Fiserv Forum

Jan. 21 - Minneapolis, at Target Center

Jan. 22 - Chicago, at United Center

Jan. 27 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Jan. 28 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 30 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Feb. 3 - Phoenix, at Phoenix Suns Arena

Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena