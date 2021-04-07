April 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wheein is giving a glimpse of her first solo music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a preview Wednesday of her video for the song "Water Color."

The preview opens with a camera following Wheein as she walks through a house and passes several people sitting still. The singer wears a blue gown.

"Sometimes I feel like I don't wanna smile," text reads on the screen. "I'm still a dreamer. I draw myself."

Wheein is then seen sitting on a couch as the music changes from moody strings to an uptempo beat.

"Water Color" is the title track from Wheein's forthcoming debut solo EP, Redd. She will release the mini album and the full "Water Color" video April 13.

Redd also features the songs "Trash" featuring pH-1, "Ohoo," "Butterfly" featuring GSoul, "Spring Time" and "No Thanks." It also includes the English version of "Water Color."

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Travel in November.