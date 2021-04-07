April 7 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson, Ziggy Marley, Maggie Rogers and more are set to perform during National Geographic's virtual Earth Day Eve 2021 event on April 21.

Yo-Yo Ma, My Morning Jacket, AURORA, Rostam, Valerie June, José González and Angélique Kidjo will also be performing at the event, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT on National Geographic's official YouTube channel.

Jessica Nabongo is hosting Earth Day Eve with Brian Skerry, Dr. Jane Goodall, Lillygol Sedaghat, Dr. Lucy Hawkes and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant making special appearances.

The show, which falls on the day before Earth Day, will celebrate a shared love for the planet and promises to feature visually stunning performances that span the globe.