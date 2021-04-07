April 7 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia and Fox announced on Wednesday the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards with The Weeknd leading all artists with eight nominations.

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch earned seven nominations followed by Harry Styles with six.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is nominated for Song the Year, along with Post Malone's "Circles," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch and Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for Female Artist of the Year alongside Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lipa and Taylor Swift.

Ricch is up for Male Artist of the Year with The Weeknd, Styles, Justin Bieber and Malone.

BTS will be competing for Best Duo/Group of the Year in addition to Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Twenty One Pilots.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" (Remix) featuring Beyoncé is nominated for Best Collaboration, alongside Chris Brown and Young Thug's "Go Crazy," Justin Bieber's "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" featuring Charlie Puth and 24kGoldn's "Mood" featuring Iann Dior.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on May 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

The full list of nominees can be found on the official iHeartRadio website.

Fans will be able to vote on winners in several categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and Tik Tok Bop of the Year Award.

Voting begins Wednesday and lasts until May 19 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the correct category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.