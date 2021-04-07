April 7 (UPI) -- Eric Church will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall.
The 43-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Gather Again tour Wednesday.
Church will kick off the tour Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky. He will perform shows across North America until May 2022.
"We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again... The Gather Again Tour is coming," Church wrote on Instagram.
Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
Church will release a three-part album, Heart & Soul, this year. The first part, Heart, is slated for release April 16.
Here are the dates for Church's Gather Again tour:
Sept. 17 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
Sept. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sept. 25 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center
Oct. 1 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Oct. 2 -- Winnepeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS Place
Oct. 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Oct. 22 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 23 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SasktTel Centre
Oct. 29 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Oct. 30 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 13 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center
Dec. 3 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena
Dec. 4 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
Dec. 10 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Dec. 11 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Dec. 17 -- Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 18 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum
Jan. 7 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Jan. 8 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Jan. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 15 -- Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre
Jan. 21 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Jan. 22 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 4 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 11 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha
Feb. 12 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
Feb. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Feb. 19 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
Feb. 25 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum
Feb. 26 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
March 4 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
March 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
March 11 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center
March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
March 18 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center
March 19 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center
March 25 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
April 1 -- Fort Worth, Texas, as Dickies Arena
April 2 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
April 8 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
April 9 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
April 15 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
April 16 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
April 29 -- Boise, Idaho, at ExtraMile Arena
April 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena
May 6 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena
May 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif., Staples Center
May 11 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
May 13 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena
May 14 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
May 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden