April 7 (UPI) -- Eric Church will return to the stage during a new arena tour in the fall.

The 43-year-old country music singer announced dates for his Gather Again tour Wednesday.

Church will kick off the tour Sept. 17 in Lexington, Ky. He will perform shows across North America until May 2022.

"We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again... The Gather Again Tour is coming," Church wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Church will release a three-part album, Heart & Soul, this year. The first part, Heart, is slated for release April 16.

Here are the dates for Church's Gather Again tour:

Sept. 17 -- Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Sept. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sept. 25 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

Oct. 1 -- Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Oct. 2 -- Winnepeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS Place

Oct. 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 9 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Oct. 22 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 23 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SasktTel Centre

Oct. 29 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Oct. 30 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 13 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

Dec. 3 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena

Dec. 4 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Dec. 10 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Dec. 11 -- Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Dec. 17 -- Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 18 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

Jan. 7 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 8 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jan. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 15 -- Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 21 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Jan. 22 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 4 -- Louisville, Ky., at KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

Feb. 12 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Feb. 19 -- Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

Feb. 25 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum

Feb. 26 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

March 4 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

March 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

March 11 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

March 18 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

March 19 -- Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

March 25 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

April 1 -- Fort Worth, Texas, as Dickies Arena

April 2 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

April 8 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

April 9 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

April 15 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

April 16 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

April 29 -- Boise, Idaho, at ExtraMile Arena

April 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena

May 6 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

May 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif., Staples Center

May 11 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

May 13 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena

May 14 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

May 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden