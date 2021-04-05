April 5 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and more will perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, CeCeWinans and Chris Young will also take the stage.

Advertisement

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST from three venues in Nashville including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

The performances will take place across the three venues. This marks the second year in a row that the ACM Awards are being held in Nashville.

Urban hosted last year's event in September and is returning to host alongside Mickey Guyton. Guyton is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year and Urban received two nominations for Music Event of the Year.

Morris and Stapleton lead all nominees with six nominations each.