April 1 (UPI) -- Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the musician and label have announced.

Sony Music Publishing is now in control of Simon's compositions including his solo material and Simon and Garfunkel work.

Sony can earn royalties from Simon's songs being performed including classic tracks "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "The Sound of Silence," "Still Crazy After All These Years," "Graceland," "Mrs. Robinson" and more.

The company did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

"I'm pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well," Simon said in a statement.

Simon is the latest musician to sell their catalog including Neil Young, Stevie Nicks and Bob Dylan, who sold his collection to Universal Music Publishing Group in December.