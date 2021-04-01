April 1 (UPI) -- How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor has released a new song from his upcoming EP One More Then I'll Let You Go titled "You Feel New."

The folk song is available on Radnor's official YouTube page. One More Then I'll Let You Go will be released on April 16.

"I've been all around this whole world/ With dignitaries and kings/ Seen five of the seven wonders/ And some less wonderful things/ Novelty was once the drug/ I never quite could kick/ Now I've built a wall that's six feet tall/ Around me brick by brick," Radnor sings on the track.

Radnor previously released the single "The High Road" in March. One More Then I'll Let You Go will be the actor's first solo project after forming the band Radnor and Lee with Ben Lee.

The duo released two albums including a self-titled album in 2017 and Golden State in 2020.

Radnor will be playing songs from his new EP and more during a virtual concert on April 15 at 9 p.m. EST. The concert will be taking place live from the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, Calif.

Just announced️I'm going to be playing songs from my new EP & more via livestream from @thehotelcafe on Thursday April 15th! Tickets are available through my website (I have a website!): https://t.co/Bw7sq3u0JG pic.twitter.com/JStkPx3vlc— Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) March 24, 2021

Radnor famously portrayed Ted on How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.