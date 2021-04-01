April 1 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is giving a glimpse of her "Dancing with the Devil" music video.
The 28-year-old singer and actress shared a sneak peek of the video that aired Thursday on Good Morning America.
The teaser shows Lovato emotionally singing from a hospital bed. She is also visited by three women, who are seen crying at her bedside.
Lovato released the "Dancing with the Devil" single last week. The song explores her addiction issues and 2018 overdose.
"Dancing with the Devil" is the title track from Lovato's forthcoming seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. Lovato will release the album and the full "Dancing with the Devil" music video Friday.
In addition, "Dancing with the Devil" shares a name with a new docuseries about Lovato's life and career released last week.
Lovato shared a teaser for Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over Wednesday on Instagram.
"#DWTDTAOSO is out tomorrow night," she captioned the post. "My new chapter begins..."
In the video, Lovato speaks about starting over.
"Let me take you on a journey, one that sheds the skin of my past and embodies the person I am today. This is the art of starting over," she says.
Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl. She said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in March that she nearly didn't survive the incident.
