March 31 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Rosé is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 24-year-old K-pop star shared a poster and release date Wednesday for her video for the song "Gone."

Advertisement

The poster shows Rosé standing in shadow with a raging fire in the background. The image also features the video's release date, April 5.

"Gone" appears on Rosé's debut solo EP, -R-. The mini album also features the title track "On the Ground," which Rosé released a music video for this month. She shared a performance video for the song last week.

In addition, Rosé recently performed "On the Ground" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Following its release, "On the Ground" set a new record for most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist, with over 41 million views. The video also broke the record for most concurrent viewers on YouTube.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The girl group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.