March 31 (UPI) -- FKA twigs is grateful to Lil Nas X for acknowledging her influence on his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video.

The 33-year-old British singer said Tuesday that she spoke to Lil Nas X, 21, after fans pointed out the similarities between Lil Nas X's "Montero" music video, released Friday, and FKA twigs' video for "Cellophane," released in 2019.

"thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!" FKA twigs wrote on Instagram.

"i think what you have done is amazing and i fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status," she added.

FKA twigs also thanked "Cellophane" director Andrew Thomas Huang and choreographer Kelly Yvonne, along with sex workers and strippers "for providing the physical language to make both videos possible."

"Cellophane," directed by Huang, and "Montero," directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, feature similar pole dancing choreography, including a sequence that shows the artists quickly descending.

In an interview with Time published Monday, Lil Nas X said he drew inspiration from SpongeBob Squarepants, the film Call Me By Your Name and FKA twigs' "Cellophane" video.

"I wanted to see some things people have done in music videos with the pole -- and I felt like twigs did a really amazing job at that," the singer said. "I wanted to do my own take on it."

Lil Nas X also acknowledged FKA twigs in an Instagram post Tuesday prior to FKA twigs' own post.

"i want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang! the 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. i was not aware that the visual would serve as inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video," Lil Nas X said.

"i want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close," he added. "i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise."

Fans have praised "Montero" and its music video for being unapologetically gay. Lil Nas X, who publicly came out as gay in 2019, reflected on his coming out after the song's release.

Others have criticized the provocative biblical imagery in "Montero," which includes a scene where Lil Nas X seduces the devil, then kills him and takes his crown.