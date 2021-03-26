March 26 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is back with his first new music of 2021.

The 21-year-old singer, born Montero Hill, released a single and music video for the song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" on Friday.

The "Montero" video features provocative biblical imagery. Lil Nas X is shown in paradise before pole dancing down to hell, where he seduces the devil and takes his crown.

Fans praised the song and video for being unapologetically gay. Lil Nas X publicly came out as gay in July 2019.

Lil Nas X reflected on his coming out in a letter to his younger self Friday on Instagram.

"dear 14 year old montero, i wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer," the star wrote.

"i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," he said.

Lil Nas X said he expects the song and video to offend some people.

"you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i'm pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the [expletive] out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be," he said. "sending you love from the future."

"Montero" is Lil Nas X's first song since "Holiday," released in November.

Lil Nas X discussed the challenges of dating in an interview with Variety in January 2020. The singer said at the time that he was mingling but has struggled with relationships.

"I have met a lot of great people this year," he said. "Relationships are hard because I either end up being too busy or I end up falling for another person. I fall super-easily."