March 26 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato sings about her nearly-fatal overdose in the new song "Dancing with the Devil."

The 28-year-old singer and actress released a single and a live acoustic performance of the song Friday.

Advertisement

In "Dancing with the Devil," Lovato addresses her addiction issues and her 2018 overdose.

"Thought I knew my limit, yeah / I thought that I could quit it, yeah / I thought that I could walk away easily / But here I am, falling down on my knees / Prayin' for better days, to come and wash this pain away," the star sings.

"Dancing with the devil / Out of control (Yeah) / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know (Closer than you know)," she adds in the chorus.

"Dancing with the Devil" is the title track from Lovato's forthcoming seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, slated for release April 2. It is also the name of a new docuseries about Lovato's life and career released this week.

Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 after overdosing on heroin laced with the sedative fentanyl. She said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning this week that she nearly didn't survive the incident.

"The doctors told me that I had five to ten minutes and ... like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," the singer said. "And I'm grateful that I'm sitting here today."

Lovato said at a panel this month that her overdose caused her to have three strokes and a heart attack and left her with brain damage.

"Unfortunately, I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today," she said. "I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. I also, for a long time, had a really hard time reading."

Lovato will appear at the GLAAD Media Awards in April. The singer will introduce a tribute to late actress Naya Rivera's Glee character, Santana Lopez, featuring a reunion of the Glee cast.