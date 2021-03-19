March 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Fancy" reached the milestone Friday.

"Fancy" is Twice's fifth music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube, following "TT," "Likey," "What is Love?" and "Cheer Up." In addition, "Likey" reached 500 million views in February.

Twice released the "Fancy" video in April 2019. The video shows the members of Twice singing and dancing in front of different backgrounds, including of a cityscape and outer space.

"Fancy' appears on Twice's EP Fancy You, also released in April 2019. The mini album also features the songs "Stuck in My Head," "Girls Like Us," "Hot," "Turn It Up" and "Strawberry."

Twice last released the single "Cry for Me" in December.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2017.