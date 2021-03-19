March 19 (UPI) -- Harper Grae is going to be a mom.

The 30-year-old country music singer is expecting a child with her wife, Dawn Gates, after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Grae confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram.

"SURPRISE! @dawn__gatesates and I are over the moon. Baby Gates will be setting the world on fire early July," she wrote.

Grae announced her pregnancy in a statement Thursday to People.

"Dawn and I are so very happy to announce that we will be expecting a little boy or girl into this world, summer 2021," Grae said. "I have been nervous every step of the way, as I am sure many mothers whom after having had a miscarriage can relate. Every doctor's appointment, every trip to the bathroom, every workout, every meal -- I am overly cautious."

"However, one thing is for sure: this little rainbow baby will be loved," she added.

Gates already has a 9-year-old daughter.

Grae had a miscarriage nearly 10 years ago. She released a new song, "Still Your Mother," on Friday that explores her grief after the miscarriage.

"This song is for every mother who has a rainbow baby or is waiting for their rainbow baby. I hear you, I see you," Grae wrote on Instagram.