March 18 (UPI) -- Latin American group CNCO released on Thursday a new, black-and-white music video for "El Amor de Mi Vida."

CNCO members Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho and Zabdiel De Jesús spend time at the beach near some rocks and get into the water fully clothed in the clip.

"El Amore de Mi Vida" marks the 10th and final music video from the boy band's latest album, Déjà Vu.

Déjà Vu is a cover album that features CNCO performing different Latin songs from the '80s and '90s. "El Amor de Mi Vida" is originally by Ricky Martin.

CNCO previously performed Enrique Iglesias' hit song "Hero" on Good Morning America in December.

CNCO recently announced a global livestream concert event that is taking place on May 14. The group will perform their hits and songs from Déjà Vu. Tickets are on sale now.