March 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT U's music video for "The 7th Sense" has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, SM Entertainment announced on Monday.

The music video for "The 7th Sense" was released in April 2016 and was performed by members Taeyong, Mark, Jaehyun, Doyoung and Ten.

Advertisement

"Thank you for your love and support," the official Twitter account for NCT said on Monday alongside a promotional image for the music video passing 100 million views.

NCT U is a subunit of boy band NCT, which features other subunits such as NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

"The 7th Sense" is the sixth video from NCT that has passed 100 million views following "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" and "Boss" from NCT U; "Cherry Bomb" and "Kick It" from NCT 127; and "Boom" by NCT Dream.