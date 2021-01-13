Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yubin is back with a new music video.

The 32-year-old K-pop star released a video Wednesday for the song "Perfume."

In the "Perfume" video, Yubin is seen emerging from a bath of perfume. The singer plays a femme fatale whose new victim is shown in the bathtub at the end of the video.

"Perfume" is the title track from Yubin's new single album of the same name. The album also features the songs "Intro," "Bloom'd" and the "Perfume" instrumental.

"Perfume" is Yubin's first new single since "Wave," released in December.

Yubin came to fame with the girl group the Wonder Girls, which disbanded in 2017. She made her solo debut the next year.