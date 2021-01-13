Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line have joined forces on a new song, titled "Undivided."

The pair create the song together in a studio in the new video McGraw released on YouTube Wednesday.

"Undivided" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Sound Cloud, Napster and Deezer.

"I think it's time to come together, you and I can make a change/ Maybe we can make a difference, make the world a better place/ Look around and love somebody, we've been hateful long enough/ Let the good Lord reunite us 'til this country that we love's undivided," McGraw sings.

McGraw and Hubbard discussed making "Undivided" with CBS This Morning. Hubbard said he co-wrote the song while he had COVID-19 and was quarantining inside his tour bus.

"It just felt like a message that I wanted to say and that felt like it needed to be heard, not only by the fans but even by myself I think. I think it was something that was a reminder to me," Hubbard said about the song.