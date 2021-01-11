Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is sharing an official schedule for its new EP.

The K-pop stars posted a schedule of events Monday for their forthcoming mini album, Dystopia: Road to Utopia.

Dreamcatcher will share three individual teaser images for the EP on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before posting a group teaser image Friday. On Jan. 18, the group will share a tracklist for the mini album.

Dreamcatcher will post a lyrics spoiler Jan. 19 and another teaser Jan. 20. The group will share a highlight medley Jan. 21 and a dance preview Jan. 22.

Dreamcatcher will share another teaser Jan. 25 before releasing Dystopia: Road to Utopia on Jan. 26.

Dystopia: Road to Utopia will mark Dreamcatcher's first release since Dystopia: Lose Myself, released in August.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut under the name Minx in 2014.