Jan. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Friday of its video for the song "My Treasure."

In the teaser, the members of Treasure are seen manipulating reality. An image of a dual smiley and frowny face is a recurring symbol.

"My Treasure" is the title track from Treasure's forthcoming debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. The album and the full "My Treasure" video will be released Monday.

Treasure shared lyrics posters for "My Treasure" on Tuesday featuring Asahi, Doyoung and Jihoon.

The First Step: Treasure Effect also features the songs "Be with You," "Slowmotion," "Boy," "Come to Me," "I Love You," "Bling Like This," "Mmm," "Orange" and "Going Crazy." The album will be Treasure's first release since the EP The First Step: Chapter 3, released in November.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group made its debut in August.