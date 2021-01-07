Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released onto music streaming services Thursday two bonus tracks from the physical deluxe edition of her latest album, Evermore.

"It's Time to Go" and "Right Where You Left Me" can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and Napster.

Swift also uploaded to YouTube lyric videos for each song.

"Sometimes giving up is the strong thing/ Sometimes to run is the brave thing/ Sometimes walking out is the one thing/ That will find you the right thing," Swift sings on "It's Time to Go."

Evermore is the surprise sister album to Folklore that was released in December. Swift directed a music video for the project's single titled "Willow."

Evermore was recently the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.