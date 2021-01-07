Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer U-Know Yunho is sharing an official schedule for his new solo EP.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ!, posted a schedule of events Thursday for his forthcoming EP, Noir.

Advertisement

The schedule features several movie poster-style teaser images that read "coming soon." Yunho will release teasers for each of the EP's songs, beginning with "Need You Right Now" on Friday.

Noir also features the songs "Time Machine," "Thank U," "Eeny Meeny," "Loco (House Party)" and "La Rosa." Each song will channel a different film genre.

Yunho will release Noir on Jan. 18 and perform at a showcase Jan. 20.

Yunho shared teaser images for Noir on Thursday that show him wearing a plaid suit.

Noir will mark Yunho's first solo EP since True Colors, released in June 2019.

TVXQ! also consists of Max Changmin. The duo released their eighth Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, in 2018.